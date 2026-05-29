The Tavistock Wetherspoons has been granted permission to open late at weekends despite objections from local residents.
West Devon Borough Council’s sub licensing committee on Monday granted the pub chain permission to extend the opening hours to 1.30am after hearing from the company’s leading director and local opponents.
Wetherspoons had asked for Thursday nights to be included in their extended hours for the Queen’s Head in West Street but this was refused by the committee to limit the impact of noise on residents living in close proximity.
The company previously closed at 12.30am and served food and alcohol until midnight. Under the licence variation alcohol and food can be served until 1am.
There were 11 objectors to the plans, including including Tavistock Town Council and the West Devon Borough Council ward members.
Cllr Anne Johnson (Ind, Tavistock South West) who is a both a town and borough councillor, said it would contribute to anti-social behaviour (ASB) and disturbance and reduce public safety as there was no street lighting in the estates after midnight.
She said there was no public transport at that time or taxis around.
There were 67 residents living in West Street including families with young children and disturbance was also experienced by people living in Bannawell Street, Russell Street and Lakeside from patrons leaving in “loud and boisterous groups” which would be exacerbated by the late closing.
John Taylor, who owns flats around the site, said the geography of the location was such that the noise was “like a megaphone” and the smoking area was right outside bedroom windows.
He said the extension of opening hours was “not good for Tavistock”
Wetherspoons leading director Nigel Connor said there was a demand for later opening hours particularly at the weekends and for food.
He said he understood the local concerns but the pub was well managed by Jo and Trevor Huckle who had a 30-year history of managing Wetherspoon pubs. This late night offer was not unique in Tavistock as both Jack Chams bar in West Street and The Bedford Hotel already had late night licences, he said.The rationale for having a smoking area at the side of the premises was to avoid people smoking at the front on the street.
Wetherspoons has been running the Queen’s Head in Tavistock – a town with World Heritage status – for more than ten years.
The sub licensing committee agreed to the variation of licence on Friday and Saturday nights and encouraged residents to follow through any complaints with the council’s environmental health department so a proper record was made of them.
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