ORCs back in action with races across Devon

Monday 7th November 2022 10:30 am
Andrew Vernon finished in 47:41. ()

After a very quiet week for the ORC runners last week, this Sunday saw runners heading off for Exeter, Tavistock, Tiverton and Great Torrington.

Claudine Benstead ran in a new five mile run organised by City Community Trust, the Halloween Five event, perfect to blow off the cobwebs as we head into the winter period. The race starts at the Piazza Terracina by the Exeter Canal Basin, taking the runners round the scenic route of the Exe Valley River Park.

