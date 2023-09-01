Jo-Anne Turner ran with friends Karen Vallance and Abby Williams, well-respected former club members. She did it as part of the Saints and Smuggler’s Challenge, one of four races to complete the 100-mile challenge. Nor were the trio alone with Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe finally making the start line. Kathryn originally entered back in 2021 and was forced to defer after breaking her foot. Luck was not with her the following year either, suffering an horrendous fall miles from anywhere alone on Dartmoor, requiring stitches to the mouth and 12 months of dental surgery. Kathryn has commented saying it was worth the wait. Shows great commitment say the rest of us.