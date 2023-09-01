Once again, the Lustleigh Village Show hosted their annual 10K, writes Paul Evison.
This race is renowned locally as one of the most challenging multi terrain courses in the running calendar. It takes runners over hilly lanes, down muddy tracks, through beautiful woodlands along the River Bovey before they emerge in the village of Lustleigh. As they gain the finish line they are cheered home by the crowd of folk enjoying the show atmosphere.
Jo Page was there to fly the ORC colours and did them proud finishing fourth female and was first in her age category in a time of 48:18.
Also on Bank Holiday was the 20th annual running of the Peter Tavy Plod. It is another event staged in conjunction with the Village Fair and is run on footpaths and moorland trails around the village of Peter Tavy. There was excellent running from the three ORCs competing. Daniel Heggs finished in eighth place with Ian Ripper a moment or two behind in 10th and his son Euan not far behind in 16th.
The Saints Way Challenge is a self-supported 28-mile race in support of Children’s Hospice Southwest. There are many hills enough in fact to generate 4000ft of ascent.
Jo-Anne Turner ran with friends Karen Vallance and Abby Williams, well-respected former club members. She did it as part of the Saints and Smuggler’s Challenge, one of four races to complete the 100-mile challenge. Nor were the trio alone with Kathryn Volkelt-Igoe finally making the start line. Kathryn originally entered back in 2021 and was forced to defer after breaking her foot. Luck was not with her the following year either, suffering an horrendous fall miles from anywhere alone on Dartmoor, requiring stitches to the mouth and 12 months of dental surgery. Kathryn has commented saying it was worth the wait. Shows great commitment say the rest of us.
Andrew Vernon was the lone ORC among a very large field of runners for the Treggy 7 Cornish Grand Prix event.
It is an undulating course with a fast downhill first mile and a very slow uphill section around mile three. Andrew ran well finishing in an unofficial time of 48:24.
Withycombe Raleigh football pitches was the venue for the 10K Woodbury Common Trail Run. It is a single-loop course with some fabulous trails, several hills and some stream crossings.
Three ORCs lined up just as summer decided to return making for very warm and humid conditions. Plenty hot enough for running! Kate Wilson, Michelle Luddington and Mike Westland lined up to test their metal in the sunshine. First home was Kate followed by Mike (1hr 09) and Michelle (1hr 17).
On Saturday, two ORC ladies ventured to the southern side of the moor for the Dartmoor Volcano Race. The 10.5-mile race was not for the faint-hearted with over 650m of ascent, visiting three Dartmoor summits – the highest being Ryder’s Hill at 515m. There were two large bogs and long muddy sections to navigate, two river crossings, a clapper bridge and, of course, the Red Lake Volcano to climb. The weather was perfect, making for fantastic views across the southern moor.
To add to the fun, this race was by far the muddiest and boggiest summer race Jo Page has encountered to date.
Jo ran well to cross the line as second female (1:42:56). Claire Watkins was pleased to have made it to the start line after catching covid for the first time only a few weeks ago. Even so, she had a strong run and finished in 1:50:25 as sixth lady home and claiming second FV40.
Winding Paths are the new organisers of the City to Sea dual-distance race, marathon and half-marathon. Runners start at Exeter Quayside and follow the Exe Estuary to Dawlish Warren, which is where the half-marathon starts. Both routes now follow the sea wall to Dawlish then the South West Coast Path to Teignmouth and across the bridge to Shaldon.
This first section is mainly tarmac and gravel paths, from Shaldon the route is hilly trails all the way to Babbacombe Downs and the finish line.
Lucy Gooding was not entirely on her own as Jo Teixeira was on duty marshalling but she was the only ORC to tackle the event. The marathon is a very long distance if one encounters problems. Unfortunately Lucy struggled with leg and hip issues; she battled on however to complete the full distance in 7hrs 27mins.
At the end of a busy week of running for Club Members Claudine Benstead and Stephen Sincock headed up to Bridgwater to run the 10K. This race, having followed the Half Marathon course for a while, visits the beautiful village of Chedzoy before returning to Morganian’s Rugby Club.
Stephen finished in an excellent 39:48 and Claudine also ran well in the hot conditions finishing in 41.33 first FV60.