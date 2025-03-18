An adult skills training programme has received £8 million pounds from the Government which will allow 2,500 adults in Devon, Plymouth and Torbay to access Skills Bootcamps to upskill, change careers or explore new job opportunities.
The bootcamps, lasting from two to 16 weeks, are for adults (aged 19+) and are designed to meet local business need in response to key labour market shortages.
Devon County Council heard in their cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 12 about the funding from the Department for Education, which is the largest the council have ever received.
Councillor Rufus Gilbert, Cabinet Member for Economic Recovery and Skills, said: “This significant funding from the Department for Education will help us further invest in improving job prospects for local people, support the growth of local businesses and develop a higher-skilled workforce in the county. The fact that we’ve received a record amount of funding to extend the programme for another year is extremely welcome and speaks volumes for what the Skills Bootcamps have achieved to date.
“Because the bootcamps are co-designed by employers it ensures learners are being taught skills that align to current employer requirements, and the relatively short duration of the courses means it can be a faster route to career progression and higher-paid work.”
The range of Skills Bootcamps is expanding, with training opportunities available from level 2 to level 5, covering national and local priority sectors.
This includes courses in Devon’s key growth sectors – adult social care, green skills, healthcare, hospitality, professional services and support for the voluntary community and social enterprise sector.
Over the past five years, Devon County Council has secured £14.4 million from the DfE to support Train4Tomorrow Skills Bootcamps, enabling more than 5,000 adults to upskill and move into job roles that are in high demand.