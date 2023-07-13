A meeting will be held at the Ockment Centre on Thursday, July 27 for parents to meet with police to discuss ongoing concerns and ask any questions of them.
The community and police meeting will take place between 7pm and 10pm and has been organised following several anti-social behaviour incidents involving young people, including an incident in Simmons Park in which three teenagers were attacked.
Since then, a mother of one of the teens has been campaigned for more police on the streets and Okehampton Police have organised more patrols around the park in response.