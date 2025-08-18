Parents and carers of children aged two and three are being urged to get their flu vaccine this September.
Flu is a common infection in babies and young people, with children under five having the highest hospital admission rates compared to other age groups.
All children aged two and three (on August 31 2025) are eligible for a free flu vaccination in the form of a nasal spray. However, not all parents are aware of this or take up the offer.
Devon GP Dr Alex Degan, who is also primary care medical director at NHS Devon, said: “Flu can make young children seriously ill during the winter months, but the flu vaccine will offer your child the best protection from catching and spreading the virus.
“Vaccines are our best defence from winter illnesses and will help reduce the number of people needing hospital care.
“When you are invited by your practice, please take up the offer”.
Flu can be very unpleasant for children and can sometimes cause serious problems, such as pneumonia.
Each winter in the UK, thousands of children who do not have a health condition need hospital care because of flu.
Children can catch and spread flu easily. Vaccinating them also helps protect others who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from flu, such as babies, pregnant women and older people.
The flu vaccine is usually given to children as a quick and painless spray up the nose, without the need for injection. Those who cannot have porcine gelatine in medical products will be offered an injection instead.
If a child has a high temperature, it is recommended for them to wait until they are feeling better before having the flu vaccine.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.