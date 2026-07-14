POLICE and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez has defended Devon and Cornwall Police’s investigation into former minister Ann Widdecombe’s death.
Speaking this afternoon, she responded to ‘comments’ about the way the initial stage of the investigation saying she was ‘confident’ the force provided a ‘substantial and professional response’.
She said: ‘There’s been some commentary about the way Devon and Cornwall police have communicated during the early stages of this case but, as the Home Secretary said yesterday, it is not unusual that in a fast-paced investigation, more information comes to light that changes the nature or the character of what the police are dealing with.
'Since the beginning of this investigation, I have been briefed by the Chief Constable regularly, and I am confident that Devon and Cornwall Police has provided a substantial and professional response to Ann Widdecombe’s death.’
She said she had spoken to the Head of Counter Terrorism, Laurence Taylor, to thank him for the resources he offered early on, and to ‘seek the reassurance that there has been a smooth handover of the investigation’.
She also expressed gratitude to members of the public who provided information and helped officers during the investigation.
Ms Hernandez, who laid flowers at the memorial to the politician near her home in Haytor where she was found dead, added: ‘My thoughts remain with Ann’s family and friends. I have been touched by the stories I have heard from those who lived closed to her on Dartmoor. Whatever you thought of her politics, Ann was an exceptionally likeable character.
‘When I visited the scene on Sunday, I was impressed by the efforts being made by the police to speak to residents and address their very understandable concerns.
‘I am sure the impact of this major operation has meant that some people have had to wait longer than they would expect for routine services, or have not yet had their issues resolved.
‘I have been assured officers and staff will be returning to business as usual over the coming days, which are also expected to be particularly busy with two final legs of the World Cup and the start of school holidays.’
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