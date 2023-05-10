A group of parents and children will be holding a peaceful protest outside Okehampton Town Hall this afternoon (May 10) from 4:30-5:30pm.
They aim, say organisers, to show the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust (DMAT), which runs many of the schools in the area, that they do not agree with the proposed staffing restructure and to show teachers, teaching assistants, science technicians and admin staff that their work is valued.
In March, it was revealed that DMAT was considering a staffing restructure in its schools which could see mass redundancies and the number of teaching assistants and higher level teaching assistants employed by the trust reduced by nearly two-thirds.