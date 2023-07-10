Police are seeking witnesses to a collision in Okehampton which left a pedestrian seriously injured.
Officers were called around 2.25pm on Saturday 8 July following the collision between a Mercedes Sprinter van and a man outside Okehampton Medical Centre on East Street.
The pedestrian, in his 30s and from the Exeter area, suffered serious life-changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.
A man in his 40s from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drugs. He has been released on bail until October 4 pending further enquiries.
The road was closed until around 8pm to allow officers to investigate the scene and for the recovery of the vehicle.
Officers are investigating the circumstances of the incident and asking for any witnesses to contact them. They are particularly keen to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV.
Please contact police via the Force website or by telephoning 101, quoting log number 553 of 08/07/23.