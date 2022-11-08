People trapped inside car after road traffic collision in Spreyton
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Tuesday 8th November 2022 10:05 am
Fire crews were called to release those trapped inside the vehicle. ()
North Tawton and Chagford fire services attended a road traffic collision late last night in Spreyton after a vehicle had left the carriageway and overturned, trapping the driver and passengers inside
Crews got to work with stabilisation equipment and created access points in preparation for removing the casualties.
The driver was released which enabled the crews to create space inside the vehicle using hydraulic cutting equipment to release the other two casualties.
All casualties were then looked after by ambulance.
