THREE helicopters were deployed from Dorset, Devon and South Wales in order to help a 'high risk' missing person on Dartmoor, not seen for 24 hours.
Alongside Devon and Cornwall Police, the National Police Air Service for South West & Wales Region (NPAS) were brought in to assist with the search.
The search was initially hampered overnight by low cloud, giving zero visibility on the ground.
NPAS said that: 'On our third attempt this morning, NPAS 47 from our St Athan base in South Wales thankfully was able to locate her visually sat awaiting rescue.
'This was in the general area of a potential sighting by a member of the public riding a horse. These crucial sightings from the public are always enormously helpful and help to structure searches.
'The aircraft was then able to to land near to rescue personnel and fly a team medic to her location to ensure she was ok. Thankfully now safe.
'A fantastic team effort from the public, Police, LPSM & Search & Rescue organisations - well done to all.'
The National Police Air Service is a police aviation service that provides centralised air support to police forces across England and Wales.
The Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team was also part of the search. They said: 'At 09:13 this morning North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team asked us to assist them in a search for a missing person deemed to be at high risk who had been missing since the previous evening. They had searched throughout the night to no avail.
'At 10:40 a helicopter crew of the National Police Air Service spotted the person near Raybarrow Pool on Throwleigh Common One search party went to her while a stretcher party deployed from Shilstone Tor. She was then stretchered back to the awaiting ambulance service.
'On return to our RVP we were greeted by the Rapid Relief Team who provided welcome refreshments for SAR team members, some of whom had been on the moor for over twelve hours. That support was appreciated greatly. A successful outcome from joint working.'