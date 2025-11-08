DEVON County Ploughing Association held its 2025 Presentation Luncheon at the Waie Inn, Zeal Monachorum on Sunday, November 2.

Peter Stone is Overall Champion Ploughman in Devon for a second year and also won the Vintage Trailed Class trophy. AQ 7147 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Rachel Reed won the Devon County Ploughing Association T20 trophy, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7128 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

More than 60 ploughmen and guests from across the county attended and enjoyed an excellent lunch, which was followed by speeches and presentation of awards.

The Chairman, Demond Jenkin, welcomed everyone and said that this year, due to illness, one of the usual eight qualifying matches around the county was unable to be held, therefore results from matches held at seven competitions were used to compile the results for the annual competition.

Peter Stone, left, receiving the Devon County Champion Ploughman award for 2025 from President Raymond Govier. AQ 7123 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Sam Reed won the Devon County Ploughing Association Reversible trophy, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7134 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Before the President Raymond Govier was asked to present the awards, the chairman spoke about those from Devon who had competed in national ploughing competitions during the year.

He congratulated Graham Soper on achieving second place in the Crawler class at the national competitions.

Norman Bulled won the Devon Classic Ploughing trophy, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7127 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

In addition, he congratulated Bill Tonkin and Peter Stoneman who also competed in the national competitions.

He thanked all of the societies in Devon for holding their respective ploughing matches.

Alan Bickley won the Devon Multi-furrow trophy, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7131 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Bill Tonkin won the Devon County Ploughing Association Semi-Digger trophy, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7121 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The Devon Ploughmen and the points they attained were:

Semi Digger - 1 Bill Tonkin 473.

Vintage Trailed - 1 Peter Stone 485.5, 2 Martin Smale 462.

Vintage Hydraulic - 1 Kelvin Phillips 367.5.

Kelvin Phillips won the Devon County Ploughing AssociationVintage Hydraulic shield, presented by President Raymond Govier. AQ 7125 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

Classic - 1 Norman Bulled 428, 2 Michael Waybill 380.5, 3 Nick Fuge 344, 4 Arthur Heywood 343.

T20 - 1 Rachel Reed 316.

Multi-furrow - 1 Alan Bickley 358.5, 2 Alan Brazier 354.5, 3 Richard Broom 318, 4 Peter Stevens 305.

Reversible - 1 Sam Reed 537, 2 Michael Pincombe 521.5.

Some of the guests at the Devon County Ploughing Association Presentation Luncheon. AQ 7139 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

The Devon County Champion Ploughman for 2025 was announced as Peter Stone.

Peter, from Kingsbridge, ploughs with a Standard Fordson Tractor and Ransom Trailer Plough.

Some of the guests at the Devon County Ploughing Association Presentation Luncheon. AQ 7114 (Alan Quick, Crediton Courier)

He has been a ploughman for 33 years, took part in 17 ploughing matches across the country this year and won at 11 of them.

He won the county title last year, his second time.