“What’s pickleball?” is a question Tavistock enthusiast Malcolm Tripp gets asked when he mentions how the sport keeps him fit at the age of 80.
He replies that it is almost certainly the fastest-growing sport in the UK with clubs springing up throughout the country.
Pickleball is a family-friendly game which takes elements of badminton, table tennis and squash.
Taster sessions are planned in Tavistock in the new year. There are also opportunities to play in Okehampton and Horrabridge plus a thriving club at the South Devon Tennis Centre in Ivybridge where competitions are run on a regular basis.
Pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court – imagine a half-sized tennis court – and usually on a doubles basis. The net is lower than a tennis net which makes it very easy to start learning the game; it can be played by anyone from eight to 80!
Malcolm himself is testimony to this, as he regularly plays the game.
He and his squash-playing son Steve entered a recent competition together in Ivybridge with around 32 players.
They can vouch for the benefits of this gentle ‘court sport’ to get fit and also enjoy sociable ‘bat and chat’ sessions.
Pickleball is played with paddles similar to those used in table tennis and the balls are plastic and a little smaller than tennis balls but with holes in them.
Most venues can lend or hire out the ‘paddles’ but do not confuse pickleball with padel, another fast-growing racquet sport which is faster paced.
To get a better idea, have a look on YouTube videos from the US, where the game began some 60 years ago.
You can also take part in pickleball taster sessions in Tavistock with coach Inga Ziemina. Email [email protected] to find out more.
