PLANNING permission for the possible arrival of a rhino zoo in Launceston has been approved – although the proposed sale of the premises subject to the application has not yet gone ahead.
CFTR Trading Ltd applied to Cornwall Council for a planning application to change the use of the site in addition to a zoo licence which will allow them to operate from the site presently operated as St Leonard’s Equestrian Centre.
It sought permission for proposals that could see a change of use of the existing equestrian land and buildings to zoo use for the housing of non-domesticated herbivores including rhinos along with associated storage, staff and welfare facilities.
At the time of the planning application, CFTR stated: “Public access will be provided from 9.30am to 5.30pm, Monday to Sunday, with an anticipated attendance of approximately 400 visitors per day. The park will employ around 13 full-time staff responsible for animal welfare, operations, and visitor management”
It is understood that obtaining planning permission for the project was a factor in the sale of the premises being completed, however, bosses at the St Leonard’s Equestrian Centre have said that this has not yet taken place.
In an update issued towards the end of April, a spokesperson for St Leonard’s Equestrian Centre and Holiday Cottages said: “Things are going a lot slower than we thought and the sale is still not complete and won’t be for a while.
“So we are still open! Please don’t hesitate to book, buy tokens and look out for our unaffiliated dressage competition dates.
“Come and enjoy St Leonard’s and make some lasting memories!”
Approving the application, Cornwall Council’s planning department concluded: “The proposal seeks to change the use of an established equestrian site to a zoo housing large herbivores.
“Although outside the town centre, the site has a functional need for extensive grazing land and forms part of a wider cluster of leisure and cultural facilities near Launceston Rugby Ground and close to bus stops. Little operational development is proposed at this stage.
“The keeping of grazing animals would be similar in appearance to the existing equestrian use. While neighbouring comments relating to potential disturbance, the Public Protection team have raised no concerns. Highways officers are satisfied with shared parking arrangements.
“Occasional seasonal conflicts with the rugby club are self-limiting. Flood risk matters have been addressed through consultation with the Lead Local Flood Authority and Environment Agency, with controls on future fencing providing an appropriate safeguard.
“Holiday lets within the site are established and remain ancillary, and Biodiversity Net Gain does not apply due to the de minimis exemption. The existing access is sub-standard in risk terms, however this is an existing situation, and the proposal is in the same flood risk vulnerability classification.
“A condition to require submission of an appropriate evacuation plan in times of flood is appropriate. Overall, the scheme complies with relevant policy. With conditions in place; particularly on fencing, parking management, the proposal represents an acceptable and sustainable form of development and can be supported.”
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