Questions remain over why LINK did not recommend a banking hub for Okehampton, following news that Launceston's last bank will close and a banking hub will open.
In response to the announcement that Launceston’s banking hub would open next month, prior to the permanent closure of the town’s NatWest later in June, this paper approached LINK, the UK’s cash machine network, to ask for the reasoning behind the different outcomes of the two towns’ assessments.
However, LINK did not explain the specific reasons for the different outcomes. A spokesperson said: “We have completed thorough assessments of cash access services in both Launceston and Okehampton, according to the criteria published on our website. Both towns were visited by our experienced assessment team, and the outcomes of those visits are published. Each town is unique, and we seek to ensure the right level of cash services for them.”
LINK assessed Okehampton in September last year and recommended an assisted cash service. After a June 2025 assessment, LINK recommended a banking hub with an ATM for Launceston.
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