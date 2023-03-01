Meanwhile, the Government’s Planning Inspectorate has turned down an appeal to build two homes on land east of the Old School House in Milton Abbot. The original application, 3456/20/OPA, was turned down by WDBC in January 2022. Planning inspector Hollie Nicholls decided that the sloping field, which is just 200 metres from the boundary of the Tamar Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the south, is ‘part of the green and pleasant setting of the village itself’. She said that as a site on the edge of the village, the development would extend the eastern boundary of the village, extending ribbon development and blocking views over the landscape from this approach to the village.