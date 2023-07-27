Staff at the station confirmed that front desk will be situated in its former location at the front entrance of the building on Exeter Road. Since it closed to the public on November 1 2014, due to austerity measures, a wall has been built in its place which is due to be knocked down and replaced with a screen. In addition, as parking outside the front of the building is unfeasible, it will remain at the rear of the property with a newly accessible parking bay created at the side of the building. The old custody wall will also be opened up to allow for a level walkway through and around to the front of the building, thus ensuring accessibility for all.