Plastic Free Okehampton will be starting a new ‘Green Drinks’ evening this month for those interested in environmental matters.
This is set to be a low-key social evening for people to gather to discuss local green initiatives while enjoying a drink at a pub.
The first meeting will take place at the Eco Hub on August 2 from 7:30-9:30pm.
This comes following news that Okehampton’s climate action group is soon to be wound down and members of the Facebook group invited to join Plastic Free Okehampton (PFO) instead.
PFO member Fran Rickwood explained that this was because the climate action had no physical base while Plastic Free Okehampton members regularly meet in person.