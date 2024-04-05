Police investigating a report of an attempted theft at Waitrose in Okehampton have released pictures of four individuals they would like to speak to about the incident.
The incident happened at the store on Saturday, 10 February 2024, between 5:45 and 6 pm.
It was reported that a group of people attempted to leave the store with a trolley containing goods worth around £900 without making payment.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify all four individuals pictured as they believe they may be able to assist them with their enquiries.
The force has added that they are aware that the quality of the images is low. However, at this time, they are the only images available and hope that the public will still be able to assist.
Anyone who can help with the investigation can call the police with information on 101 or via our website here, quoting reference number 50240033652.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111