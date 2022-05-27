Police appeal for witnesses in flashing incidents

Police are appealing for witnesses following reports of flashing incidents in Hatherleigh and Winkleigh.

Police have said that they are looking into reports of two flashing incidents in Winkleigh and one Hatherleigh, in which a man revealed his penis to members of the public. In one of the incidents it was reported that the suspect tried to start masturbating.

The police believe that the incidents are linked and have described the suspect as a dishevelled tall, white male in his late thirties to early forties. He is of a slim build with long shoulder-length brown hair and a beard.

Sgt Lindsay Walke said: ‘We are doing everything we can to try to find this man. No one is in any danger but just be on your guard especially if you are a lone woman.’