Police are appealing for information to locate 35-year-old David Heslop from Exeter, who has links to Okehampton.
Heslop is wanted in connection with reports of breaching a restraining order and has links to Barnstaple and the Torbay area, in addition to Okehampton.
He is described as being 5ft 8in tall and of large build.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone who sees Heslop is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference 50230075087.