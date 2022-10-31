Police attend reports of broken down vehicle near Okehampton
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Monday 31st October 2022 11:47 am
Police responded to a reports of a broken down vehicle on the A30 eastbound carriageway between Okehampton Services and Meldon Junction at around 7am this morning
It was later reported that the vehicle was on the westbound carriageway and that traffic was coping well.
Police had recovered the vehicle by 7:30am and have now closed the incident.
