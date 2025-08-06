Devon and Cornwall Police have ‘detained’ a sheep after it was found ‘running wild’ on the A30, near Okehampton.

The runaway sheep was caught thanks to the public’s help and escorted in a police vehicle back to it’s home.

In a post on Facebook, the force said: “Devon and Cornwall Police would like to thank the amazing members of the public who assisted officers this morning after a sheep was found running wild on the A30, near Okehampton.”

“Thanks to their brave (and baa-rilliant) efforts, the runaway has been safely detained and is now en-route to greener pastures.”

The sheep on the run. (Devon and Cornwall Police)

This is the second time Police have escorted a sheep of the A30 since the start of this year.

In January, Police rescued a lost sheep wandering next to the A30 in Sourton.