Police chief honoured in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew, who was appointed to the role in January 2022, has been awarded the Queen’s Policing Medal (QPM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

ACC Mayhew said: ‘I am delighted to receive this honour. I am very proud of the role I have played in the policing service and to be part of the policing family working alongside colleagues who work hard to serve our communities every day. To be part of that family is a real privilege.’