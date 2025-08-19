SPECULATION is rife in Tavistock after a police presence in Ford Street entered its fifth day.
Passers-by first noticed a police presence outside a house in the usually quiet street on Friday.
Police cars were there all weekend and were still parked up in the street on Monday when witnesses reported seeing forensics staff dressed in white overalls entering a property.
It is understood that Devon and Cornwall Police officers are assisting Avon and Somerset Police with an enquiry.
An official comment has been sought from the police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.