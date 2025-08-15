A crowd gathered at Tavistock War Memorial today (Friday) to take part in a Victory in Japan Day (VJ Day) civic service to remember those who gave their lives in the Far East during World War Two.
The event, organised by the Royal British Legion (RBL), Tavistock for the town council, was staged at 11am – an hour ahead of the national event which King Charles was due to attend at the National Memorial Arboretum.
VJ Day is marked each year on August 15 - the day in 1945 when Japan surrendered to the Allied forces and World War Two ended.
Wreaths were laid by military veterans, the RBL and town mayor Cllr Steve Hipsey, a lament was spoken and the National Anthem sung with watching people joining in.
Cllr Hipsey, a Royal Navy veteran himself, said: “I was honoured to attend today’s commemoration of VJ Day and to lay a wreath in remembrance of those who did not return from the Far Eastern theatre of the Second World War, on behalf of Tavistock Town Council.
“This act of remembrance marks not only the sacrifice of the fallen, but also the conclusion of a terrible, brutal and prolonged world-wide conflict. While the end of the war in Europe was greeted with exuberant celebrations, it is well recognised that the mood was more restrained when the war against Japan ended 99 days later. That should not make VJ Day any less significant.”
He added: “I think of it also as a day of reunification, when those who had survived were finally able to return home to their families and friends.
“For the loved ones of servicemen and women so far away, the news that they would be returning must have been overwhelming, even though many returning prisoners of war had suffered extreme brutality and carried deep physical and emotional scars for the rest of their lives.
“Let this day, like VE Day, stand as a lasting reminder that civilised societies will always triumph over repressive and violent adversaries. I wish to thank the members of the Royal British Legion for organising today’s event and to thank members of the public who attended to show their support and respect.”
