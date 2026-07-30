Burglars have targeted six businesses in the Dawlish and Exminster area in the last week.
Charity collection boxes, cash and other items were stolen after the culprits got in – usually by smashing windows and doors.
All the break-ins happened between Thursday, July 23 and Thursday, July 30.
Police think they could be linked, and officers are including a seventh burglary in Exeter in their investigation.
In the latest burglary, a door was forced at Teign Bean coffee shop in Main Road, Exminster, some time between 3.30pm on Wednesday, July 29 and 7.30am on Thursday 30.
A money box containing cash was stolen.
At 2am on Tuesday, July 28, a ground-floor window was smashed at Haldon Forest Diner in Kennford. Two charity boxes were stolen and damage was caused to the till area.
Around 11.30pm on Sunday, July 26, a glass door was broken at Shooters sports bar in Sandy Lane, Dawlish. Two men wearing hooded tops and gloves stole a money tin containing approximately £200.
Earlier the same day, at around 1.15am, the glass front door of Spar Stores at The Strand in Starcross was smashed. Around 12 bottles of spirits and a charity collection box were stolen. Two male suspects dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves left in a red car.
Starcross Golf in New Road, Starcross, was targeted between 8pm on Thursday, July 23 and 6am the following morning. A door was forced, and cash was stolen, along with a radio worth around £175.
The Exeter break-in happened at around 12.50am on Wednesday, July 22 at St Davids Veterinary Centre on Dawlish Road, Exminster. A front window was smashed, and cash and a charity collection tin were stolen.
PC Max Boyling, officer in the case, said: “We are working to establish whether these burglaries are linked and are keen to hear from anyone who may have information that could assist with our enquiries.
“These break-ins have caused real distress to local business owners, and the theft of money raised for charitable causes makes these offences particularly upsetting.
“We would like to hear from anyone who may have seen these items in someone’s possession or found them discarded in the local area.
“We would also ask residents and businesses to check their CCTV and doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage that may have captured the suspects or suspicious vehicles.”
Anyone who can help police with their investigation is asked to report the information online or telephone 101, quoting crime number 50260198457.
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