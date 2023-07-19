Devon and Cornwall Police explained: “The aim of this activity is to target those who seek to cause harm to women and girls by addressing harmful sexualised behaviour, and intervening to prevent escalation. Devon and Cornwall Police acknowledges that harassment and misogynistic behaviour is frightening and harmful and this activity will focus on making West Devon a hostile place for perpetrators to operate. Our expectation is not simply to suggest women ‘keep themselves safe’ but an acknowledgment that without perpetrators of harm, there is no offending. Therefore we will actively tackle the behaviour and activities of those who seek to cause harm, and ask that the public assist us by calling out this behaviour and reporting instances to us.