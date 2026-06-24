Devon and Cornwall Police are giving away eight free spaces for a ladies-only motorcycle safety course on Saturday, June 27 at motorbike dealer GT Motorcycles in Plymouth.
The one-day course involving a morning classroom session, a lunch break and then a three-hour observed ride-out with a police officer or staff member.
The police say there is less much focus on motorcycle safety for women and this will offer an opportunity for female riders to “learn some new skills, build confidence and make new friends” in a safe and controlled environment.
Spaces will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis due to the limited group size.
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