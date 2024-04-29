A Devon and Cornwall police officer has pleaded not guilty to shoplifting from a shop while off duty earlier this year.
PC Christopher Spence, aged 43, from Abbotsham, near Bideford, who is currently suspended from duty, denied a single count of theft when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
Judge James Adkin released him on bail and set a timetable for the progress of the case, leading up to a jury trial.
Spence is alleged to have stolen items from a shop in Bideford on Monday, February 12, when he was off duty.
In a statement issued before his first appearance at a magistrates’ court, Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been charged with theft from a shop.
"The charge relates to an incident reported to have taken place in Bideford on Monday, February 12, whilst the officer was off duty. PC Spence remains suspended from duty."