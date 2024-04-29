A Devon and Cornwall police officer has pleaded not guilty to shoplifting from a shop while off duty earlier this year.

PC Christopher Spence, aged 43, from Abbotsham, near Bideford, who is currently suspended from duty, denied a single count of theft when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court. 

Judge James Adkin released him on bail and set a timetable for the progress of the case, leading up to a jury trial.

Spence is alleged to have stolen items from a shop in Bideford on Monday, February 12, when he was off duty.

In a statement issued before his first appearance at a magistrates’ court,  Devon and Cornwall Police said: "A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been charged with theft from a shop.

"The charge relates to an incident reported to have taken place in Bideford on Monday, February 12, whilst the officer was off duty. PC Spence remains suspended from duty."