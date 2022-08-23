Police roadblock in place at Burrator Reservoir ‘following concerns about a man’

By Times reporter  
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 3:20 pm
roadblock at Burrator Reservoir following suspected suicide on Tuesday, August 23 2022
The scene at Burrator Reservoir (Submitted )

A roadblock is in place at Burrator Reservoir this afternoon, as the emergency services respond to a major incident.

Police confirmed that they were called out by the fire service at 12.35pm to the reservoir ‘following reports of concern for the welfare of a man located at the dam’.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) said: ‘We were called at 12:31hrs to an incident near Yelverton and sent an air ambulance, two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer and a hazardous area response team.’

Police are at the scene and the incident is ongoing. The police log for the incident is 0360 of 23/08/22.

