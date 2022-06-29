Police tackle impact of drugs within local communities

DEVon and Cornwall Police are focusing on the impact of drugs drugs within local communities as part of the initiative Operation Scorpion.

Operation Scorpion is a joined-up collaboration between the five police forces in the South West region (Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire), alongside their respective Offices of Police and Crime Commissioners, the British Transport Police, South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and the charity Crimestoppers to combine resources to tackle drug supply and make the South West a hostile environment for drugs.

The operation first ran in March and focused on County Lines drugs dealing into the region.

This time police arefocusing on the impact of drugs within our local communities and the intelligence police forces need from the public to help disrupt the South West drugs market, dismantle drugs supply networks and arrest those who profit from them.

Across Devon and Cornwall this week there will be lots of engagement going on with high visibility patrols in local communities, educational visits to schools, work with partners to carry out safeguarding visits to vulnerable people and proactive warrants.

Assistant chief constable Steve Parker said: ‘This week we are joining forces with the other forces in the region and PCCs to target drugs and anti-social behaviour and together we are sending the clear message that we will not tolerate drug supply within our communities.

‘We absolutely cannot underestimate the harm caused by drugs, both on those directly involved but also on their family, friends and the wider community.

‘We are working closely with a number of partner agencies to share information and intelligence so that we can put resources in the right places to not only pursue those who commit crime, but also to safeguard and support the vulnerable.

‘Information reported by the public is crucial so if you suspect illegal drug activity in your area, please report it and help us keep the South West clear of drugs.’

Alison Hernandez, police and crime commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: ‘I and my fellow commissioners from around the South West are determined that we send out a strong message that the region is no place for drugs. That’s what Operation Scorpion is all about.

‘We must offer users treatment and support but also robustly enforce so the dealers who prey on the most vulnerable in our communities are brought to justice.

From commissioners our officers need resources and political backing, from the public we serve they need intelligence – that’s why today we’re asking anyone with information about drug dealing to pass that on, anonymously, via CrimeStoppers.

‘The South West is one of the safest places in the country. By working together, we can keep it that way.”

If you have information you would like to pass on anonymous, you can speak to the independent charity CrimeStoppers 24 hours a day, 365 days a years on 0800 555 111 or use their non-traceable online form. You will remain 100% anonymous. Always. They will never ask for your name or contact details and the phone call or online report will never be traced.