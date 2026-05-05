A popular village play park had a ceremonial public relaunch after a community makeover and the unveiling of new play equipment.
Yelverton Play Park officially opened two new pieces of play equipment on Saturday, May 2, with three generations of the park’s founder’s family as special guests.
The ribbon on the new wheelchair-friendly roundabout was cut by Imogen Mcfarlane, the great-granddaughter of Brian Medhurst who founded the park over 25 years ago.
A celebration cake, in the shape of the roundabout was cut by Sue Hicks, wife of Kevin Hicks, a trustee of the Masonic Mark Benevolent Fund which funded the project.
Ric Cheadle, of Yelverton Community Projects, said: “This was a true community event, the perfect time to thank organisations and individuals who have done so much to make the play park the success it is.
“The roundabout was painted yellow and blue in support of Ukraine. It was great to share the day with Nightingales UK, the Milton Combe charity which helps Ukrainian people by supplying medical equipment to the battle front line with Russia.”
A new swing was also opened, paid for by donations from the legacy of former resident Dr Bernhard Reake. Other donors were Yelverton Rotary, Tesco, the Yelverton Co-op and the Pelican and Integrity Masonic Craft Lodges.
Ric also thanked volunteers from Babcock International, of Devonport Dockyard, who painted the fencing and students from Mount Kelly College and Meavy Primary School who also maintain and fundraise to support the park.
The new equipment was supplied and installed by West Devon Green Schemes.
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