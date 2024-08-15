A FIRE that destroyed a vehicle near Chagford is believed to have been started deliberately.
Fire crews from the town were called to the Stiniel Cross area just before 1.30am on Thursday morning, August 15.
When they arrived, they found the vehicle “well alight”.
They extinguished the blaze with compressed air foam jets and breathing apparatus, but the vehicle was left damaged beyond repair.
The cause of the fire is “believed to be deliberate arson”, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.