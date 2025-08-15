A TRIAL in Mid Devon aimed at collecting unwanted pots and pans in kerbside recycling means the scheme will now be made permanent.
A three-month trial between February and May was carried out by Mid Devon District Council in two locations – Willand and Uffculme.
A total of 453 properties were part of the trial in the more urban Willand, and 346 in the more rural Uffculme, and during the trial those properties were able to put aluminium, stainless steel or steel pots and pans out in their kerbside recycling.
Although the take-up was low, peaking at just under three per cent of trial households in Willand, and less than 1.5 per cent in Uffculme, councillors felt the scheme had merit and so voted for it to become permanent.
Councillor Luke Taylor (Liberal Democrat, Bradninch), the leader of the council, told a cabinet meeting that while the uptake was low, he thought it “shows we are a forward-looking council”.
“I don’t know how many other councils collect pots and pans, but I doubt it is a significant number and it is important to show this council is always looking to do more,” he said.
“We already collect the most items in Devon, [including] collecting small electrical items.
“It’s amazing what residents can put out [in their recycling], and so the focus now is on making sure we tell residents what we do collect.”
The cabinet backed the idea of making the trial permanent, with officers stating it could be rolled out from October.
Officers added that communications to residents would make clear exactly which types of pots and pans could be recycled, noting that those with Teflon coating would probably not qualify, but that more modern non-stick coatings should be acceptable.
