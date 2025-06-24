Okehampton Town Council is set to discuss the potential for a double-mini roundabout to be built on the Market Street junction which leads onto Fore Street.
During an assessment of the junction in February 2025, the road was described as having “operational inefficiencies and safety concerns”.
The town council will discuss the proposal in their meeting on June 30.
The double-mini roundabout would reduce delays by 60%, according to the survey.
At times, Market Street sees up to 30 cars waiting at the traffic lights with queues occasionally extending back to exit from the Waitrose car park.
There are concerns that a double-mini roundabout would struggle to accommodate surges in demand, such as school buses leaving George Street at school pick up and drop off times.
