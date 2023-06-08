‘What we are proposing is a formal policy to ensure that we meet Planning Regulations and Government Guidance on the flying of flags on public buildings. The Department of Culture Media and Sport have issued guidance on the flags that should be flown and the designated days that apply. These include the Union Flag, Cross of St George, Armed Forces Flag and the Rainbow flag i.e. the Rainbow Flag is specifically included. The guidance extends to which flags should not be flown, including flags representing political parties or commercial advertising. The Town Council can also approve ‘Guest Flags’ for specific events - for example a flag was flown in March in support of Autism Awareness Week.