Visitors to local lakes unhappy with the private parking ‘fines’ are avoiding the area according to locals.
Users at Siblyback Reservoir on Bodmin Moor, looked after by the South West Lakes Trust, are reportedly avoiding the car parks there after problems.
The technology is also being used at Roadford Lake near Okehampton.
One local resident Bryan Ugalde visited Siblyback and received a parking fine after paying for parking on the site but in a second car park.
He appealed, and parking company Smart Parking said they would put everything on hold while his case was investigated. However his case was in fact sent for debt recovery with the costs spiralling to £170 and the threat of bailiffs.
Bryan is still receiving reminders to pay the fine to avoid further action.
He said: “I did pay for parking but I paid for car park 2 instead of 1 by mistake. When challenged that there are no signs displayed that tell you which car park is which, SWLT cancelled my fine. The company that South West Lakes Trust have contracted parking to are not fit for purpose.”
South West Lakes Trust says it relies on car parking income, which brings in about 6.5 per cent of its income. to look after the lakes and reservoirs for visitors and wildlife.
“If you are a Friend of South West Lakes Trust, an activity member, season ticket holder, day ticket angler or volunteer, it is important that we hold the correct vehicle registration details for you.
“If you need to update your vehicle registration details with us or think you have received a parking charge notice in error, please contact us on [email protected].”
The charity brought in ANPR at its lake at Argal near Falmouth in December 2022, then at Roadford Lake near Okehampton and Siblyback Lake on Bodmin Moor in 2024. It says it encourages people to pay for parking and the technology will hopefully also deter fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.
