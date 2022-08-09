Five of the cheapest homes near you for less than £200k

Tuesday 9th August 2022 2:52 pm
cheapest okehampton
The homes all cost less than £200k. (Stags Okehampton )

Aiming to get your foot on the property ladder without spending more than you have to?

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest houses and apartments for sale in Okehampton that could be contenders for your new home - and they all cost less than £200,000.

Northfield Road - £125,000

cheap okehampton
The cottage was originally built as a coach house. (Bond Oxborough Phillips )

Alice Cottage, on Northfield Road, was built in 1895 as a coach house and is within walking distance of the town centre. It includes a living room, a kitchen, one bedroom, a bathroom and a WC.

Oaklands Drive - £170,000

cheap okehampton
The apartment overlooks the river. (Bond Oxborough Phillips )

This first floor flat is in the Rivers Edge Court development overlooking the river. Inside is a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a bathroom.

White Tor Close - £190,000

cheap okehampton
The house is in a cul-de-sac and has a large garden. (Stevens Estate Agents )

This semi-detached house comes with a garden and patio to the rear. Inside the house is an open plan living room and dining room, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

East Street - £195,000

cheapest okehampton
The house is close to the town centre and has two reception rooms. (Mansbridge Balment )

This traditional house was built in the early 1900s and is close to the town centre. It is made up of a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Station Road - £195,000

cheapest okehampton
The apartment offers views over the surrounding countryside. (Stags Okehampton )

This apartment comes with a communal garden, and offers views across the town and countryside. Inside, there is a sitting room, a kitchen and breakfast room, a study, a bathroom and two bedrooms.

