Have you been thinking of trying your hand at being a business owner?
These freehold business properties in Okehampton could be the way for you to usher in the New Year.
We’ve rounded up our top picks of businesses for sale in the area that could be perfect for an entrepreneur.
Mikal Hair Salon - £199,995
This hair salon is described as “easily” reconfigured for a different commercial use, or could be kept in its current configuration.
The premises is made up of the ground floor salon, a staff room, a rear salon, a lobby, a WC, and a kitchen.
Upstairs, the first and second floors offer potential residential space subject to necessary consents, currently made up of a further salon space, an office, a staff room and an attic room.
Toast Coffee House - £395,000
This property, currently trading as cafe and gift shop Toast, is set over two storeys and overlooks the West Okement river.
The ground floor is primarily an open plan area, with cafe space for 72 covers and a third of the room devoted to the gift shop, while the lower ground floor contains the customer WCs and a commercial kitchen.
Upstairs, the first floor is also largely open plan and is currently unoccupied, but has in the past been used for yoga classes and Zumba. On this floor there is a massage treatment room and a sun shower facility, as well as a single WC.
A planning application has been submitted to refurbish the cafe into three retail units and one cafe, and to transform the first floor into four maisonettes - but there will be no obligation for the new owner to carry out the plans if granted.
Plymouth Inn - £375,000
The Plymouth Inn is a public house in the centre of Okehampton, and has been recently renovated on the ground floor.
The inn is made up of a bar area with a fireplace and seating, a dining room, a cellar room and newly fitted toilets, and upstairs, a four bedroom flat.
Outdoors, two outbuildings make up the inn’s AirBnB properties, the Schnoodle Suite and the Cottage Suite.
21 East Street - £450,000
This property near the town centre offers a commercial development opportunity, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.
The building has two storeys and could potentially be used for a “variety” of commercial / employment activities.
There is also parking available for the building.
The Store - £650,000
The Store, in South Zeal, is currently being run as a post office, shop and coffee shop, and includes a four-bedroom house.
The shop provides local produce alongside its post office, and contains a small coffee shop area with an inglenook fireplace, and also offers dry cleaning services.
The main house offers a kitchen space with a small utility room, the main living area, four double bedrooms and a family bathroom, while upstairs there is a living room with a characterful fireplace.
Outside there is parking for several vehicles, a storage area which provides a workshop or potential shop floor, and a garden with mature apple trees.