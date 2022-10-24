Protest to press for political change
AN OKEHAMPTON coalition calling for a general election to boot the current Conservative administration out of office are to stage a second town centre peaceful demo on Saturday.
The second protest follows a gathering outside Lloyds Bank last Saturday calling for the country to go to the polls rather than have a third Tory Prime Minister in the space of two months.
Organiser Greta Button said Rishi Sunak becoming Prime Minister on Monday, ending Liz Truss’s tenure of just 45 days in the top job, made no difference to their resolve.
Greta said: ‘Rishi becoming Prime Minister doesn’t change anything for us. We would still like a General Election. Rishi has only been chosen by his party . I think if the general public were given a choice they would maybe think twice about Rishi Sunak.’
‘It feels decidedly undemocratic the way [the Conservatives] as a party switch leaders without any thought for the people the country and our economy and at their own whim.
‘We would just like to add the voice of our community to others across the country calling for a general election as soon as is possible.’
The group will also protest on the following Saturday, November 5, in solidarity with the ‘Britain is Broken’ demonstrationt in central London taking place that day from 12 noon.
The Okehampton group are calling themselves a ‘pro-election coalition, being made up of Labour, Lib Dem and Green party members, Greta said.
There are ‘no Tories’ among their ranks but Greta said their disgust with the current administration – and anyone unhappy with the Boris era and its aftermath which has sent markets into turmoil was welcome to join the protest.
She said they had called the first protest last Saturday in response to the fallout from Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, which has sent the value of the pound plummeting as tax cuts were outlined without outlining how they would be paid for.
‘It was a call for a general election rather that again, we should have another unelected leader just 45 days after the last one,’ she said.
‘We had a really good response. We had a guy giving us money and we ended up donating that to the foodbank. Generally, passtersby were supporting us and feelings were strongly in favour of what we are calling for.
She said no one booed them or their ‘Tories Out’ posters. ‘We have had that in the past, but this time it was all really positive.’
Restressing her call for a general election, she added: ‘Let the people decide and if they decide they do want Rishi Suank, fair enough, but I feel it would be far more democratic to let the people decide.’
The peaceful protest will gather at 11am outside Lloyds Bank in the town centre on Saturday. Meanwhile Okehampton’s MP, Mel Stride has said Mr Sunak has his ‘100 per cent support’.
