Okehampton Men in Sheds has received a £500 donation from a Coldridge family in memory of a loved one who passed away.
Marion Webber and her family recently presented the men’s group with a cheque in honour of her husband Edwin, whom she described as a “local,” “practical,” and “Christian” man.
She said: “It was important to the family that his life, his work and his Christian faith should be remembered through supporting a local charity who practically make a difference. Men in Sheds are a great help and support for men to be able to make social contact and talk to each other, whilst also enjoying the opportunity to use or learn new practical skills in order to support and contribute within the community.”
Edwin Webber worked as a general builder and gravedigger for over 55 years. In his spare time, he painted and decorated, did gardening work for others, and cut the grass at the Coldridge churchyard.