£500 to help Guide Dogs group in Okehampton

Redrow sales consultant Louise Azimi with the Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising group (Richard Bowman, Pamela Jones, Sarah White) and guide dogs Fordy and Winnie.

The Okehampton and District Guide Dogs Fundraising Group has been given a £500 boost from housebuilder Redrow.

The donation will help the group with a variety of initiatives, including the training of guide dogs and the running of daily operations. The group, which works in partnership with Guide Dogs South West, regularly hosts events where people can learn about the work of guide dogs. It also runs a stall at Okehampton Market where people can meet guide dogs like Winnie and Fordy.

Sarah White from the group said: ‘It’s our mission to help the visually impaired in our local community lead the lives they choose. So, it’s fantastic to have Redrow recognise our initiative. Donations, big and small, make all the difference in helping us to change the lives of our service users.’

Kevin Bradford, area sales manager from Redrow added: ‘The Okehampton and District Fundraising Group have carried out brilliant work for the visually impaired in the local area and so it’s a pleasure to work with them.

‘Supporting thriving communities is extremely important to us, which is why we love initiatives such as this. We look forward to seeing Guide Dogs work towards and achieve their Stand By Me Strategy.’

Established in 1934, Guide Dogs is a longstanding association which provides mobility for the blind and partially sighted. It’s primary research areas is in canine science and behavioural science, the charity taking equal care in looking after the needs of their service dogs and those of their service users.

At present,1.5 million people in the UK have a macular condition, yet 70% of them receive no support in the first 12 months of their diagnosis. The Okehampton and District Group have been working to reduce this number, raising an impressive £13,000 this May.