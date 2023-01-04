AN amazing £650 in donations was collected for Devon Air Ambulance at Carols in the Square in North Tawton on Christmas Day morning.
North Tawton residents traditionally fill North Tawton Square from 10am on Christmas Day for Crippsey Brass presenting “Carols on Christmas Morning”.
Local musicians, including members of Crediton Town Band and Sheila Riley maintain the tradition which was run for many years by the renowned late local musician Peter Cripps.
A large crowd of people went along to join in with the carol singing, despite the awfully wet weather, carol sheets provided.
There was also a large draw, many local businesses donating prizes.
There were mince pies, cakes and mulled wine.
This year was the 69th year that the event has taken place.
Arthur Arscott, a member of Crediton Town Band, said it was 66 years ago that he started playing at the annual event.
He explained: “Prior to the Queen’s Coronation North Tawton did not have a brass band.
“Money was raised locally to buy instruments and then the band which had been formed played for the Queen’s Coronation events in the town.
“The band folded up eventually but the tradition has been maintained by local residents joined by members of other bands such as Hatherleigh and Okehampton.
“Peter Cripps took on running it and thanks to Sheila and Alex it was a great success this year, but the crowd was less due to the wet weather.
“I would guess that there were half the normal crowd.”
Mr Arscott explained that he and other band members were able to play in the dry under the archway beside the Town Council offices.
He continued: “We played a lot of carols and it was great to be able to contribute to the town tradition again.”
Sheila thanked all those who helped to raise the money, adding “rain and wind did not deter us”.
She thanked the sponsors and Alex Rae, adding: “See you next year for the 70th anniversary of Brass in the Square.”