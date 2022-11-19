Pudsey Day of Morris in Tavistock raising hundreds for Children in Need

By Alison Stephenson
Saturday 19th November 2022 2:13 pm
@https://twitter.com/tavistocktimes
[email protected]
The seventh Pudsey Day of Morris is taking place in Bedford Square and around Tavistock Pannier Market today raising as much as it can for Children in Need.

Eighteen Morris sides from as far as Wiltshire are bringing music, dance and colour to the town with shoppers and families joining in the fun.

The event will continue throughout the afternoon so any donations will be welcome

Tavistock
