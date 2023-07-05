Quinns hairdresser in Okehampton held a gin tasting evening recent at the salon to raise money for Cancer Research UK.
Local distillery Gotland Gin provided the drinks for the evening which 60 people attended.
Overall the team managed to raise £2,000 for the cancer charity.
Quinns staff also served cocktails, nibbles and raffled eight gin hampers during the event.
Cancer Research is one of the largest charities dedicated to funding research into better ways of preventing, diagnosing and treating cancer. The charity was founded in its modern-day form in 2002 but was preceded by the Imperial Cancer Research Fund.