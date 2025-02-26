BBC Radio 4’s flagship Any Questions? is coming to Hatherleigh.
The political discussion programme is being hosted at the Hatherleigh Community Centre by the Rotary Club of Hatherleigh on Friday, April 11.
Doors will open at 6.30pm and close again at 7.15pm before the live broadcast on Radio 4 starting after the 8pm news.
Free tickets for the event are available from the community centre itself, and the event is a ticket-only event with security checks on admittance to the venue. Audience members will be permitted to ask their questions live on air if selected.
The programme was first broadcast in October 1948 and visits a different part of the UK each week with a panel of four speakers taking questions from the audience.