There’s a poignant anniversary on the horizon, as the RAF Harrowbeer airfield at Yelverton prepares to mark its 85th anniversary.
The fighter airfield opened on August 15, 1941. It played a vital role during the war by providing air cover for merchant shipping in the English Channel as well as escort duties to bomber aircraft flying on missions to and from targets in Europe.
During its operation in World War Two, 72 members of air crew of all nationalities lost their lives on active service.
A service of remembrance will this year take place at 11am on Saturday, August 22 in front of the Airfield Trust Memorial Stone by Knightstone Tea Rooms on the airfield, to remember them and commemorate the 85th anniversary of the airfield.
This takes place on the first day of this year’s RAF Harrowbeer 1940s Weekend, over the weekend of August 22-23.
This popular event is a celebration of all the good things that came with the darkness of war, camaraderie, costumes, music and food.
Organisers Stephen and Claire Fryer said: “This year’s 1940s weekend is very special for us, as we commemorate 85 years since RAF Harrowbeer opened in August 1941.
“During its short operational life, pilots and ground crew from many nationalities were based on the airfield and it is these, and more especially, the 72 personnel who lost their lives whilst serving here, that we will remember during the event. As we honour their memory, the 1940s Weekend also helps us to raise funds to help preserve the wartime remains on the airfield for future generations to enjoy.”
The 1940s Weekend will feature period re-enactors, vintage displays, plus classic cars and military vehicles, along with weapons demonstrations and period music.
The centrepiece of the event will be a Rolls Royce Merlin engine, which powered the famous Supermarine Spitfire aircraft, which is celebrating its 90th birthday during 2026.
Although entry and parking are both free, the event does need financial support and the RAF Harrowbarrow Interest Group (HIG) is urging anyone who can to donate to help cover costs.
Full details on how you can help are at www.rafharrowbeer1940s.co.uk along with full details of the event.
The former World War Two fighter airfield at Yelverton opened on August 15 1941 and was operational between then and 1946.
Many different nationalities flew from Harrowbeer, mostly RAF squadrons but also Fleet Air Arm and US Navy.
The airfield was eventually demolished in 1961 following the decision that it would not become a ‘new’ Plymouth Airport.
Today, visitors to the former airfield, alongside the A386 at Yelverton, are still reminded of its history by the taxiways and the aircraft bays that are virtually as they were 80 years ago.
As part of the event, the RAF Harrowbeer Interest Group also stages a shop window event open to all the shops and businesses in Yelverton’s Parade, showcasing the creativity of the local community.
This coming weekend there’s also a chance to remember Tavistock’s wartime history, with a Devon Military Vehicle Trust (MVT) event taking place locally on Saturday, May 16.
This will include a convoy of military vehicles travelling from Chipshop to Abbotsfield House on the outskirts of Tavistock, where Supreme Commander of the Allied Forces, General Eisenhower stayed whilst planning D-Day. It will then go through and out to Plaisterdown Camp on Whitchurch Down before finishing at RAF Harrowbeer.
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