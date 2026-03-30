TRAINS are back up and running on both railway lines via Crediton following engineering works.
Over an eight-day period, as much as 2.7 kilometres of track, 3,000 tonnes of ballast (track stone) and 4,236 sleepers were replaced on the Dartmoor (Exeter-Okehampton) and Tarka (Exeter-Barnstaple) Lines.
Engineers also carried out minor track adjustments, drainage checks and clearance, inspections on bridges, viaducts, retaining walls and signals, and minor lineside vegetation management.
“This work will also partially pave the way for a future increase in the speed trains can travel along the track,” said a Network Rail spokesperson previously.
The engineering work came soon after disruption from Storm Chandra, which knocked out all trains on the lines for several weeks.
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