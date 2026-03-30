There’s a special opportunity to enjoy a recital by a world-renowned harpist who lives locally in April.
Crediton-based charity The Folklore Library and Archive is delighted to announce that it will be hosting world-renowned harpist Elizabeth-Jane Baldry as part of its ongoing fundraising activities.
Elizabeth-Jane will be giving a recital with afternoon tea at the Boniface Centre at 3pm on Sunday, April 26.
This is a rare chance to see Chagford-based Elizabeth-Jane.
She gives numerous performances every year around the world, and her compositions have been used in film, radio and television in the UK, Ireland, Japan, Denmark and Canada.
She has played in film and television soundtracks, and her research into Victorian Fairy Harp music led to a CD with worldwide distribution, a West End stage show with Simon Callow, for which she also wrote the songs, and many high-profile performances, such as at then-Prince Charles’s unveiling of the restored Elfin Oak Tree in Kensington Gardens.
Elizabeth-Jane is also the world’s only silent film harpist, composing and playing accompaniment for, among others, Murnau’s 1922 classic Nosferatu and Brenon’s 1924 Peter Pan.
The Folklore Library’s project manager Tracey Norman said: “We’re delighted to be hosting Elizabeth-Jane for this unique and rare opportunity to enjoy her beautiful music here in Crediton.
“Plus, as a bonus, tea and cake are included in the ticket price - a perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon.”
Tickets are available from Crediton Library, or online (plus booking fee) via the Folklore Library’s Eventbrite page at bit.ly/flaevents.
Funds raised by the concert will support the charity’s work as they sort and catalogue three sizeable donations of books, documents and artefacts to make them freely available to the public for research purposes. You can visit them on Wednesdays and Fridays at their premises in Tanners Yard, Crediton, and learn more about their work at www.folklorelibrary.com.
Tracey Norman
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.